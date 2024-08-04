Sunday, August 04, 2024
ATC sends PTI's Raoof Hasan on 14-day judicial remand

ATC sends PTI’s Raoof Hasan on 14-day judicial remand
News Desk
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan on judicial remand for 14 days in a terrorism-related case on Saturday. The PTI information secretary was arrested on July 31 in light of a statement of PTI International Media Coordinator Ahmed Janjua, who claimed that the former had given the latter money to incite terror. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra dismissed the plea seeking Hasan’s physical remand for seven days. The PTI leader’s counsel Ali Bukhari appeared and presented his arguments in the court. He also filed a post-arrest bail for his client. Over which, the court issued notices for August 6.  Bukhari said he wanted to bring something to the court’s notice over decision of the previous hearing that details of Hasan’s bank accounts could be checked online as well.  The judge said he should have objected to the decision in the high court and not in the ATC. He also inquired if details of the PTI leader’s call data, bank transfer or meeting were obtained. Currently, Hasan is also nominated in a case related to anti-state propaganda, but he has secured bail in it. However, since he’s on remand in the terrorism case, he will remain behind bars.

News Desk

