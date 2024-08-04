Beauty contest sparks row over who counts as South African

JOHANNESBURG - When law student Chidimma Adetshina clinched a coveted spot as a Miss South Africa finalist, her triumph unleashed a vicious backlash, unearthing a seam of xenophobia that lies close to the surface for some in the country. The 23-year-old’s name hints at her connection to Nigeria, but internet detectives wanted to know more and combed through every inch of her life. They found that her father is Nigerian and though her mother is South African, her family had come from neighbouring Mozambique. “On behalf of South Africans, we don’t recognise her and that name! She better start packing and go home,” raged one commenter on X. But where is home? Ms Adetshina is South African, as verified by the organisers of the pageant. She has said in interviews that she was born in Soweto - the township next to Johannesburg and grew up in Cape Town. However, the “go-home” sentiment, and even harsher attacks, flooded social media. There was also a petition demanding her removal from the high-profile televised competition that amassed more than 14,000 signatures before it was taken down.

The country’s Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance party, which has joined a coalition government and made migration issues a key part of its platform, chimed in. “We truly cannot have Nigerians compete in our Miss SA competition. I wanna get all facts before I comment but it gives funny vibes already,” he said on X.

The issue has touched a nerve in South Africa that goes beyond who will appear on stage at the final next weekend. Ms Adetshina declined a BBC request for an interview but she did tell the Sowetan Live news site that the online hate she was facing made her think twice about competing. “I am representing a country, but I don’t feel the love from the people I’m representing,” she said.

Ms Adetshina added that the whole situation felt like “black-on-black hate”, highlighting a particular strain of xenophobia in South Africa known as “afrophobia”, which targets other Africans. She felt that she was not the only contestant among the last 16 women with a name that had origins from beyond the country’s shores - there are some with South Asian and European names - yet she was receiving the bulk of the criticism.

Asked to respond to the comments that Ms Adetshina has faced, a Miss South Africa spokesperson did not address them directly but simply said that she was eligible to take part in the competition.

This was not the first time that this has happened. For Melissa Nayimuli, a Miss South Africa contestant last year, it has brought up difficult memories.

The 28-year-old was the target of the same vitriol heaped on Ms Adetshina because her father is Ugandan.

She told the BBC she was unsurprised at the reaction she had received as she had experienced it for most of her life. “It’s something I tried to run away from, but how do you run away from yourself?” she questioned.

Ms Nayimuli said that while growing up she would constantly speak Xhosa, her mother tongue and one of South Africa’s official languages, to “prove her South African-ness”.