Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez inching towards split

LOS ANGELES - Ben Affleck and Jennifer appear to be inching towards making this official with their split, as they mutually take major step in their relationship. According to an insider quoted by RadarOnline, the couple are “in a rush to sell” their $60 million mansion which they jointly decided to put on the market. Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 51, “had been privately showing the home for a few weeks,” and they “decided to list the house very recently.” The insider stated that the Gone Girl actor is particularly keen on being “done” with the house as he “was never happy there.” Despite purchasing the massive mansion together, they “felt settled.” Moreover, since Lopez’s twins and Affleck’s three kids were rarely at the house, the luxe 38,000-square-foot estate felt “huge” for the couple. Previously, DailyMail reported that the couple is just waiting for the right time to announce their split their paperwork for filing the divorce is ready to submit. However, RadarOnline source noted, “Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step.” Another source close to the situation affirmed, “They finalised the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them.” The insider foreshadowed that at that time, they will release a “joint statement” that will say “how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t.”