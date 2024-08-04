Best sanitation to be ensured across province, says minister

LAHORE - Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a long-lasting and uniform system of sanitation is being implemented throughout the province. A pilot project may have some challenges initially, but once the system is in place, it will be easy and facilitating. The minister was presiding over a meeting of CEOs of waste management companies across the province at the Lahore Waste Management Company office. He said that it is the need of the hour to introduce a sanitation system like developed countries in Punjab which delivers. “Keeping in mind the increase in population, we are bringing such a system in which the successful systems of the developed world have been put forward”, he said. During the meeting, the progress in outsourcing sanitation system across Punjab was reviewed. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed, CEO LWMC and officials from private companies also participated. The provincial minister informed the representatives of private companies about the goals set by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Addressing the participants, Zeeshan Rafiq clarified that the purpose of outsourcing is to provide effective and long-lasting sanitation facilities to the citizens. “Providing quality sanitation services against a nominal fee will bring permanent convenience for the citizens”, he hoped. He pledged that the selected private companies will be given facilities at every step however the whole process will be supervised by the Local Government Department. Zeeshan Rafiq said that the government wants to develop such a sanitation system in Punjab which will be carried by the future governments. He directed that the fee collection system should be kept simple and people friendly. He said that no project can be successful without involving the citizens in the cleaning process. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants a uniform and standardised sanitation system in cities and villages. Inshallah, with the cooperation of the citizens, the Chief Minister’s cleanliness model will be successful,” vowed the minister.

Agriculture minister visits Punjab University

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani visited Punjab University Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB). On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director CEMB Prof Dr Moazur Rahman, scientists, researchers and faculty members were present. In his address, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani emphasized the importance of research and innovation in advancing agricultural development, particularly in the field of cotton. He highlighted the critical role of scientific advancements in improving agricultural productivity, sustainability, and food security. He expressed a strong commitment to continued investment in cotton research and fostering collaborations to address the challenges faced by the sector. He said that the visit was a part of the government’s ongoing efforts to foster innovation in agriculture and address challenges.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Dr Moazur Rahman briefed him about the ongoing research projects. The visit also reinforced the government’s support for the significant contributions made by CEMB in driving agricultural research and development.