Bilawal pays tributes to martyred policemen

KARACHI - The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to the brave police officers and jawans, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the citizens of Pakistan.

The PPP Chairman, in his message on the eve of National Police Martyrs Day, said that the unwavering dedication and selfless service of the police martyrs were a testament to their commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the citizens of Pakistan.

He emphasized that policemen from all four provinces had fought valiantly against terrorism, rendering sacrifices that are unparalleled. “Their sacrifices are not in vain; they have safeguarded our communities and upheld the values of justice and integrity,” he noted.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that as we remember our fallen heroes, we must also recognize the ongoing efforts and bravery of our police force, who continue to serve with honor and dedication.

“The PPP stands in solidarity with the families of the police martyrs and extends its deepest condolences and gratitude for their immense sacrifice,” he said, adding that the party pledges to continue advocating for the welfare and support of our law enforcement agencies, ensuring they are equipped and empowered to perform their duties effectively.

“Today, let us honor the memory of our police martyrs and reaffirm our commitment to building a safer and more just society for all,” he concluded.