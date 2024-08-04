BISP beneficiaries advised to complete their dynamic survey by August 30

HYDERABAD - Assistant Director of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shahdadpur Muhammad Saeed Qureshi has announced that registered beneficiaries must complete their dynamic surveys by August 30, 2024. He said that those families, who were receiving financial support under BISP and had not completed the survey yet, should visit the BISP office at Technical College Shahdadpur before the deadline. He advised beneficiaries from other talukas to visit their nearest taluka offices for the survey.

Talking to APP on Saturday, Qureshi warned that families failing to complete the survey will be permanently removed from the Program. He maintained that the survey was free of cost and advised beneficiaries to bring their own and their spouse’s CNICs, children’s B-form and phone numbers.

He stated that the beneficiaries who had not received their payment for the current BISP installment should collect it by the 10th of this month, otherwise it will be returned and whoever was facing problems in this regard should visit the office so that their problems can be solved.