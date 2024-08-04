Call to plant trees

SIALKOT - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal has said that to prevent severe climate change, planting trees on an emergency basis has become inevitable. Trees not only provide fruits, oxygen and shade but also prevent soil erosion and cause rainfall. He expressed these views while planting fruit trees on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal said that citizens must plant trees in their homes, neighborhoods and also protect them. He said that planting trees is a religious and moral duty of all of us.