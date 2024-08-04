Chaos in the UK

The United Kingdom may have elected a new government that promises inclusivity and tolerance across social classes and races, but in its first month, parts of the country have become battlegrounds, with many mosques now bolstering security in anticipation of attacks.

Scenes such as these are often witnessed in war-torn third-world countries with fragile stability, where every religious denomination is out to protect themselves. The fact that the UK – once a self-proclaimed paragon of civilized Western values – has descended to such chaos goes a long way to show how fractured European politics are at the moment. The UK’s undercurrent of anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiment surfaced recently when the tragic murder of three young girls was exploited by far-right groups to spread misinformation, falsely claiming that the perpetrator was both an immigrant and a Muslim.

Although these rumours were swiftly debunked, hundreds of people joined protests across the country, including a significant demonstration in London that attracted thousands. In many areas, these protests escalated into riots, with participants attacking police officers and targeting mosques. This alarming development demands immediate action from Keir Starmer.

Threatening places of worship is unacceptable, particularly in a country as diverse as the United Kingdom, where multiple religions and races coexist. Having recently imposed harsh sentences on non-violent climate change protesters, Starmer’s government must now take a firm stance against these violent demonstrators, even if doing so risks further escalation. Whether he can manage this challenge remains to be seen, but the UK’s future hinges on his success.

Increasingly isolated from the rest of Europe following the disastrous Brexit vote and currently grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, the UK cannot afford to channel its frustrations into xenophobia, as successive Tory governments have done in the past.

Centuries as a colonial empire have transformed the UK—particularly its capital, London—into a multicultural, multiethnic, and multi-religious melting pot, with the Pakistani diaspora forming a significant part of this new community. If far-right xenophobia is allowed to take root, British society risks disintegrating into bitter infighting.