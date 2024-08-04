Chief of Staff Turkish Naval Forces command visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Navy Delegation headed by Chief of Staff Turkish Naval Forces Command Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozdem KOÇER visited Naval Headquarters here Saturday for the 6th Pakistan-Turkish Navy expert level staff talks. Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, according to a press release. Later on, the Turkish Chief of Staff called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Both the dignitaries discussed professional matters of common interest. The visiting Admiral appreciated Pakistan Navy’s contribution in collaborative security through various initiatives, including contribution in CTFs 150 and 151, conduct of Exercise AMAN and Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP). During the talks, wide ranging matters related to operations, training and technical domains came under discussion. The visiting delegation appreciated the strong bilateral relations and discussed further opportunities of collaboration. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly relations and navies of both the countries collaborate in various domains including joint production and upgradation of various platforms and systems, the press release said.