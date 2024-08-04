Chine beat Pakistan in 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball C’ship semis

LAHORE - Pakistan team put up a valiant fight against China, ultimately falling short with a score of 2-3 in nail-biting semifinal of the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship. The match, held in Bahrain, saw an intense battle between two skilled teams, with set points being 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, and 08-15 in favor of China. The match was a showcase of high-level volleyball, with both teams displaying remarkable skill, strategy, and resilience. Pakistan’s players, including standout performances from key players like Muhtat Ali Shah, Abubaker, Muhammad Yahya, and Muhammad Anas, fought tirelessly to clinch a place in the final.

Despite their best efforts and winning two sets, they were unable to overcome China in the decisive fifth set.

Pakistan will now compete for the third position in the championship today (Sunday) against the losing team of the next semifinal between Japan and Iran at 6:30 PM PST.