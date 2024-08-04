DC inspects rain-affected areas

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Saturday embarked on a comprehensive tour of rain-affected areas in Mirpurkhas, including the Spinal Drain, Jhuddo Naukot and various water supply and drainage schemes. The visit aimed to assess the damage caused by recent monsoon rains and expedite restoration works. During the inspection, Dr. Khan directed the officials to complete the water supply restoration work in Union Council Fazal Bhambharo, Noukot, and drainage scheme restoration work within a week. He also visited the inactive RO Plant Fazal Bhambhro, expressing displeasure and prompting the Assistant Engineer Public Health Engineering to assure its activation within 24 hours. The Deputy Commissioner’s whirlwind tour also included the under-construction Town Committee Noukot building, where he reviewed progress with the building department engineer. He also inspected the embankments’ strength, encroachment removal, and cleaning work along Dhoro Puran. At the Rural Health Center Jhuddo, Dr. Khan strongly emphasized the need for adequate medical facilities and instructed staff to make the operation theater functional as soon as possible. He also reviewed the progress of the Noukot Water Supply Scheme. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Jhuddo and World Bank Project Engineer accompanied the DC during the visit.