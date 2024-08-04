Sunday, August 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Democratic supremacy key to country success, syas Dastgir

Agencies
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, expressed his firm belief that constitutional and democratic supremacy was the key to the country’s success. Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the democratic parties have to play their role for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy. He said that the government was working hard for the betterment of the country along with allies. Replying to a query about the Pakistan People Party (PPP), he said that the government should enhance the communication mechanism with the allies.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024