Democratic supremacy key to country success, syas Dastgir

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, expressed his firm belief that constitutional and democratic supremacy was the key to the country’s success. Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the democratic parties have to play their role for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy. He said that the government was working hard for the betterment of the country along with allies. Replying to a query about the Pakistan People Party (PPP), he said that the government should enhance the communication mechanism with the allies.