Do political players need guarantors for talks?

ISLAMABAD - The current political chaos like situation is not for the first time in the country’s political history as there is a long list of deadlocks in the past with different political players.

Though a plethora of unresolved political fronts between the opposition and the government are open, but this seemingly can only be resolved through negotiations.

The political players, on both sides of the ring, are showing willingness to sit on a negotiation table but still trust deficit is a dominating factor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the floor of the House, had offered to remove ‘political discrepancies’ but received a cold shoulder from leader of opposition in the national assembly Omar Ayub as in a knee-jerk reaction, on the behalf of opposition, refused to sit with the ruling party.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI], from the statements of its imprisoned leadership, is these days seen much eager to hold ‘conditional political negotiation’ but not PashtoonKhwa Mili Awami (PKMAP) chief Mehmood Achakzai, allied partner of the joint opposition, has been given a task to deal with the deadlock situation.

However, a seasoned politician Khwaja Muhammad Asif from the ruling party claims that Achakzai refused to be part of this deal.On this move, the present government accused the former prime minister of “pleading” for talks with the Army.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, recently rushed to remark that Khan’s offer a “conspiracy against the country” and another attempt by the PTI founder to drag state institutions into his “dirty politics”.

In another scenario, it is believed the possibility of resolving the complex nature of political matters could definitely be resolved with some guarantors, as both the political players (PTI and PML-N) have reached a peak of political confrontation.

The PTI, a couple of days ago, got favour of reserved seats which numerically turned a largest party in the national assembly by snatching the privilege of 2/3 majority which was an important tool to make all possible legislative changes.

In a quick response, the ruling party approved “The Election (Second Amendment) Bill 2024”from the parliamentary affairs panel that seeks to bar independents from joining a political party. It clearly restrains political parties from submitting priority lists of their candidates for reserved seats after the passage of the stipulated timeline. The opposition is all set to oppose this move in the lower house of the parliament at any cost. In the upcoming days, the government and the opposition will be seen involved in political wrangling over this matter.

The question arises in this scenario that how the political situation could improve in the current scenario. Some of saner elements, desiring not to be named, a weird deal could come over the scene ignoring the present characters.

The possibility of new polls in the country, in their views, is merely a political gimmick as the country would not afford this exercise after only eight months.

A seasoned politician from PML-N Riaz Pirzada, sharing his views with this scribe, was not much optimistic of successful talks between the government and the opposition. “Let’s see, how the complex political matters are resolved democratically, at least, I am not much optimistic,” he viewed.

The political observers viewed that the government side also recently checked the pulse of its opponents and their own political allies by proposing to ban the PTI. The negative response had cleared their mind that it would not be an appropriate political move at this juncture.

Political pundits viewed that the government allies in this episode has distanced itself from the controversy. The match between the parliamentary political parties could not further stay as some important political development was expected in a month or so.