DPO holds open court

SIALKOT - District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers concerned for immediate redress of citizens’ problems. According to police, the DPO issued orders to officers to resolve public issues on the basis of merit and send a report to him. The open court is being held daily. He also issued orders to all SHOs across the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide facilities to complainants coming to police stations. He said that the purpose of holding open courts is to provide speedy justice to citizens, restore trust between citizens and police and make Sialkot district a cradle of peace.