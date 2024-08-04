Sunday, August 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DPO holds open court

Agencies
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

SIALKOT   -   District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers concerned for immediate redress of citizens’ problems. According to police, the DPO issued orders to officers to resolve public issues on the basis of merit and send a report to him. The open court is being held daily. He also issued orders to all SHOs across the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide facilities to complainants coming to police stations. He said that the purpose of holding open courts is to provide speedy justice to citizens, restore trust between  citizens and police and make Sialkot district a cradle of peace.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024