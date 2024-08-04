Drive to plant 200,000 trees by August 31

KARACHI - The Karachi Commissioner’s Tree Plantation Drive, launched by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah on July 30, is ongoing.

The campaign aims to plant 200,000 trees by August 31. In the first four days, 26,420 trees were planted, with all Assistant Commissioners and various organizations participating. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed Deputy Commissioners to monitor the campaign, coordinate with participants, and ensure the target is met. The Commissioner’s Office has established a special monitoring system, led by Additional Commissioner I Ghulam Mehdi, who is in contact with all Assistant Commissioners and organizations. Commissioner Naqvi has instructed him to guide and assure participants, ensure tree care, and help trees grow tall. The campaign aims to address the city’s tree needs and combat climate change challenges.

Assistant Commissioners have been asked to use the Kobo Tool Box app to map tree plantations. The Commissioner’s Office has released a report on the campaign’s progress, detailing the number of trees planted in each district: Central (3,456), East (1,922), Keamari (3,107), Korangi (7,780), Malir (5,530), South (3,650), and West (950).