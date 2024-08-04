Dy Speaker pays tributes to CM Punjab

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar has paid rich tributes to Chief Minister, Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz for launching mega projects. In a press release issued here, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that Chief Minister, Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz had been making efforts to put the province on track of development.”Credit goes to CM Punjab for launching record mega projects for Punjab province,” he said. He said that Bahawalpur region had also been going to get its due share from uplift schemes. “Several uplift schemes have been designed and approved for Bahawalpur region,” he said. He recalled that Chief Minister Punjab had also presented vision to make Punjab, a digital hub of Asia to avail facility of information technology to get goals of progress and prosperity. “Record of several departments is being made digitalized,” he said. He was talking to delegations of local people of Bahawalpur.