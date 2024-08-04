Electric Stress

While the government has raised taxes and tariffs across various categories in its new budget, it is perhaps the surge in electricity prices that is hitting the general population hardest. This is understandable, as electricity costs are not only highly visible but also consume a significant portion of household incomes, especially during the summer months. When combined with inflation, this single expense has become a heavy burden for many to bear.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recognition of the need to address electricity issues is a reassuring sign. He acknowledges that resolving these problems is crucial not only for the agricultural and industrial sectors but also for maintaining competitiveness and ensuring overall economic progress. His admission that the public suffers the most in this area indicates that the government is at least aware of the gravity of the situation.

However, acknowledging the problem is only the first step; action must follow. The Prime Minister’s call to avoid criticising past Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements or using the electricity issue for political gain is understandable, but the public cannot be expected to remain patient with promisies alone.

The PMLN has a history of prioritising electricity reform, having campaigned on an extensive electricity platform in the last decade. Given the dire state of electricity supply under the previous government, where 12-hour load-shedding was the norm, their success in securing agreements with power plants and drastically reducing outages in urban centres was a notable achievement.

Yet, this progress has come with a downside: IPP agreements that were once necessary are now proving to be unsustainable and detrimental to the public. While the PMLN is right to emphasise the importance of these past agreements, the focus must now shift to addressing current challenges. This includes ensuring that Distribution Companies (DISCOs) do not impose excessive charges or add discretionary fees to existing tariffs, and that overcharging of customers—an issue that has been repeatedly documented—is halted. Additionally, implementing measures like using local Thar coal instead of imported coal in power plants is essential.

Only through these concrete actions can the government begin to ease the frustration and economic strain caused by escalating electricity bills.