Sunday, August 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four children killed in separate incidents

INP
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  As many as four children lost their lives in two separate tragic incidents involving electrocution and drowning in Islamabad. In the first incident, two children were electrocuted during enjoying the rain in the F-11 sector of Islamabad. According to police, the victims – identified as 8-year-old Ghulam and 5-year-old Waqas – were electrocuted after falling into water. In another incident within a private society, two more children – identified as 10-year-old Sahil and 12-year-old Wasal – drowned in standing rain water. The bodies of all four children have been handed over to their families. Meanwhile, police initiated investigations into both incidents.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024