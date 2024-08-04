Four children killed in separate incidents

ISLAMABAD - As many as four children lost their lives in two separate tragic incidents involving electrocution and drowning in Islamabad. In the first incident, two children were electrocuted during enjoying the rain in the F-11 sector of Islamabad. According to police, the victims – identified as 8-year-old Ghulam and 5-year-old Waqas – were electrocuted after falling into water. In another incident within a private society, two more children – identified as 10-year-old Sahil and 12-year-old Wasal – drowned in standing rain water. The bodies of all four children have been handed over to their families. Meanwhile, police initiated investigations into both incidents.