German tourist physically assaulted, robbed near Allama Iqbal airport

LAHORE - A German tourist was manhandled and robbed of valuables at gunpoint near Lahore airport on Saturday, police said. The 27-year-old German tourist, Berg Florine, was camping near the airport. He was cycling when two armed men stopped him and thrashed him. The suspects also snatched his expensive mobile phone, cash and a camera worth Rs500,000. Some passersby took him to hospital where he was given medical aid. The North Cantonment police are investigating. The North Cantonment police station registered his complaint under Section 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The FIR said the suspects searched his bag after he had told them that he had no cash. Berg said he tried to escape but the suspects caught up with him and stole his belongings, including a camera, AirPods, phone, power bank and Rs5,000. Berg said he was physically assaulted by the two as well. Police sources say the investigators were also monitoring safe city cameras to identify the robbers and the tourist was provided medical aid at the Punjab Rangers Teaching Hospital.

CCPO orders early completion of investigations

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the need for enhanced coordination and mutual cooperation among departments to expedite ongoing investigations. He was presiding over a meeting at his office on Saturday to review the performance of the Investigation Wing. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of pending case challans and ensuring their timely completion. The CCPO Lahore issued directives to relevant officers to expedite the submission of pending challans. He stressed that any lack of interest in duty would not be tolerated and there is no room for negligence or delay within the police department. He warned that wrongful arrests of innocent individuals would not be tolerated and instructed supervisory officers to review the performance of Investigating Officers (IOs) on a daily basis. The CCPO also highlighted that providing immediate relief to those seeking justice is important and will help improve the police’s positive image. He reaffirmed the importance of thorough investigations to ensure that the accused receive appropriate sentences. Divisional SPs, DSPs, and In Charges Investigation attended the meeting.

14 arrested, 13 cases for overpricing essentials

Price control magistrates conducted inspections at 2,615 locations, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables and other essential items. Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told media on Saturday that 13 cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 400,000 have been imposed for 113 instances of non-compliance. The DC emphasized that price control magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply. Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operations in all nine administrative zones of the provincial capital and shifted four truckloads to the MCL junk yard. Four shops were sealed and a FIR was registered during the operation.