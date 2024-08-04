Gold rate dips by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs256,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs257,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 to Rs220,165 from Rs220,593 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs201,817 from Rs202,210, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,443 from $2,458, the Association reported.