Governor Punjab lauds strength lifters performance in Kazakhstan

LAHORE - Pakistan’s strength lifting team has made the nation proud by clinching a gold medal at the 11th World Strength Lifting Championship held in Kazakhstan. The triumphant team, led by Aqeel Javed Butt, founder President of Pakistan Strength Lifting Federation and coach, was warmly welcomed by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider at the Governor House. The Governor Punjab lauded the team’s exceptional performance and presented them with certificates of appreciation. Muhammad Usman, a member of Pakistani team, emerged victorious in the 85kg Senior Class, defeating two Indian competitors in a thrilling final. In addition to Usman’s gold, M Naveed secured two bronze medals in the 95kg class master 1 category, while Maryam Aqeel Shah won two silver medals in the women’s 58kg class master 1 category.