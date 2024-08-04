Sunday, August 04, 2024
Govt intensifies anti-dengue operation

Our Staff Reporter
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Punjab government has intensified anti-dengue operations as larvae were recovered from 1573 places in Lahore on Saturday. Health Department official sources told APP that during the last 24 hours, 1463 notices were issued in different areas of the city, while 110 cases were registered. Apart from this, 43,185 notices were issued and 2,035 dengue cases have been registered so far this year. Dengue field teams were mobilised due to continuous rains across the city. DC Rafia Haider said that negligence in the dengue campaign would not be spared, asking citizens not to allow water to accumulate on their rooftops and yards of their houses.

