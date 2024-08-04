Govt to take measures to protect people during heavy rains: Saeed Ghani

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Minister Saeed Ghani said they were ensuring all necessary arrangements to avert problems due to heavy rains forecast.

Talking to the media after chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building here on Saturday, the minister told that the provincial government started to take rain mitigation measures as early as May. Responding to a question Ghani said they were trying to address the financial issues of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) at the earliest.

The minister acknowledged that not only HW&SBC but many other government departments in the country were not properly performing their duties. ¨It isn´t easy to immediately address the bottlenecks which these departments have been confronted with,¨ he underlined. He informed that his office had written to the concerned officers to cancel the housing schemes established on the riverbed in the province including in Hyderabad. ¨Important decisions have also been taken with regard to the housing schemes located close to embankments of River Indus,” he disclosed.

Ghani reiterated that commercial activity on the irrigation land could not be accepted. The minister said unusually torrential downpour posed a problem of disposing rainwater quickly. The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro was also present on the occasion.