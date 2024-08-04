Health expert encourages public to prioritize mental health, reduce stigma

ISLAMABAD - Health expert on Saturday shed a light on the growing mental health crisis and urged the public to join forces in promoting mental well-being, reducing stigma, and supporting those struggling with stress and negativity as the world navigates an unprecedented rise in mental health disorders.

“We can break the stigma surrounding mental illness and create a supportive community that encourages healing and hope,” a renowned public health expert Dr Afzal Malik talking to PTV news channel stressed. He highlighted the urgent need for public awareness, collective action, and a supportive community to address the growing mental health crisis. Mental health disorders are on the rise, with over 50% to 70% of the global population expected to experience a mental health issue in their lifetime, he said, adding, the stigma surrounding mental illness is a significant barrier to seeking help.

Fear of judgment, shame, and rejection can lead individuals to suffer in silence, exacerbating their condition, he highlighted.

By speaking out and sharing our stories, we can break the silence and create a culture of understanding and empathy, he mentioned.

Addressing the mental health crisis requires a collective response, he said, adding that governments, healthcare systems, communities, and individuals must work together to promote mental well-being, provide accessible support services, and reduce stigma.

By pooling our resources and expertise, we can create a comprehensive support network that empowers individuals to seek help and find healing, he suggested. Replying a query, he explained that the stress and anxiety have a profound impact on our physical health, affecting every organ in our body.

When we experience stress, depression, or anxiety, our body’s “fight or flight” response is triggered, leading to a cascade of physical symptoms, he added.

Our temperature increases, our heart rate accelerates, and our blood pressure rises, preparing our body to respond to the perceived threat, he highlighted.

To break free from the shackles of stress, anxiety, and negativity, we must embark on a transformation journey of self-discovery, he said, adding, this journey begins with a critical examination of our lifestyle and eating habits. We must adopt a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, and vegetables, and limit our consumption of processed and sugary foods, he said. Regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and mindfulness practices such as meditation and yoga can also help calm our minds and rejuvenate our bodies, he added.

Moreover, we must learn to recognize and challenge negative thought patterns, replacing them with positive affirmations and self-compassion, he concluded.