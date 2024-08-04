Heavy rain lashes Sukkur, weather turns pleasant

SUKKUR - Heavy monsoon rain lashed in Sukkur division and its adjoining areas in late night on Friday, continued on Saturday which inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply. The rain was reported from different parts of the Sukkur division and several other localities of the northern Sindh.

The spell of rain in several parts of Sukkur and adjoining areas provided relief to the weather-beaten people.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Sukkur as dozens of feeders of the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) tripped, plunging most parts of the region into darkness.

A heavy downpour in several areas of the inundated roads and streets in the third biggest city of the Sindh province and motorists faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routines.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts as dozens of feeders of the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) tripped. The Met Office has predicted more rain in the region during the next 24 hours.

The Sukkur district administration issued an alert and directed rescue teams to be on their toes for quick response in case of any emergency.

Thundershower forecast for Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predcited intermittent rain-windstorm or thundershower (scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls) is in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The thundershowers predicted in Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Matiari, Nowshehro Feroze, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Chhoor, Padaidan, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu.