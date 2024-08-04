‘Higher education, advanced training essential for nurses’

LAHORE - Principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute, Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, emphasized the critical role of higher education, advanced training, and refresher courses for nurses to ensure better patient care and treatment. Addressing a seminar on “Optimizing Medication Management for Safe and Effective Patient Care” at Lahore General Hospital, Dr. Zafar stated that the healthcare system would be ineffective without nurses. He praised nurses for their selfless spirit and dedication, likening them to warriors against diseases and symbols of hope for patients. He stressed the importance of careful medication management, adherence to SOPs.

, especially when administering injections, and maintaining positive interactions with patients to aid in their recovery.

The Principal highlighted the Punjab Government’s provision of free medicines and the responsibility of doctors and nurses to ensure their proper distribution and record-keeping. He also warned against the dangers of self-medication with painkillers and antibiotics, urging health professionals to educate the public on the risks.

The seminar was organized by DCNS Zumard Khursheed and her team, whose efforts were commended by Dr. Zafar. ED PINS Professor Asif Bashir also addressed the seminar, calling nurses a valuable national asset deserving of respect and recognition. Other speakers, including MS Dr. Faryad Hussain, Dr. Umer Ishaq, and Dr. Abdul Aziz, discussed the seminar’s objectives and provided detailed information on precautionary measures.

The seminar saw active participation from nurses, medical officers, and students, including Nurse Officers Samra Jameel and Saira Aslam, and male nurse Jerry Zahid.