Interior Ministry gets control of Islamabad Wildlife Board

INP
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The federal government has decided to give the control of Wildlife Board of Islamabad to the Ministry of Interior, it was learnt on Saturday. According to sources, the Wildlife Board is a subsidiary body of the Climate Change Division. The Board is responsible for the Margalla National Park and other wildlife issues. All the assets of the board will also be entrusted to the Ministry of Interior. The prime minister directed to transfer all the affairs of the Board to the Ministry of Interior within a month.

