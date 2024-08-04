JI leader demands forensic audit of IPP agreements, criticizes government and MQM

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Liaquat Baloch has called for a forensic audit of the contentious aspects of the Independent Power Producers (IPP) agreements.

During a speech at the JI protest sit-in, Baloch stated that the party had repeatedly demanded this audit during two rounds of negotiations with the government and had also proposed a solution to the issue.

Baloch criticized the government's response, mentioning that the committee had promised to discuss the matter with the prime minister. However, he accused the prime minister of failing to provide relief to the public and engaging in wrongful actions. He urged the government to cease engaging in politics based on falsehoods and betrayal.

The JI leader also criticized the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for its history of political blackmail. He alleged that MQM often provides superficial support to the government when it faces challenges. Baloch warned that MQM's involvement with the current administration would only further damage the government's reputation.





