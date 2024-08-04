Karachi to get new industrial zone

KARACHI - Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Shujaat Hussain said that a new industrial zone will be established in the Surjani area after more than 30 years in Karachi. Speaking as a chief guest at the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI), he said that the industrial zones will accommodate new industrial units in state-of-the-art structurer, providing essential infrastructure and utilities to industries to cater to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The planned industrial zone will be called the Surjani industrial zone, which will generate economic activities and jobs for the residents of Karachi. DG KDA added that the Surjani industrial zone will be developed within the next three years that will also develop the adjacent residential societies. More than 500 plots, ranging from 500 to 2,000 acres, will be available through a private developer to set up industrial units, he added. President Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI) Syed Raza Hussain highlighted the issues and challenges facing industries and industrial zones in Karachi due to dilapidated infrastructure and rampant. He said that major roads and intersections of industrial zones should be developed to maintain the smooth flow of cargo and passenger traffic. On the other hand, authorities should also remove encroachments within the industrial zones and road sides on an immediate basis.

He pointed out that the lack of facilities, including water availability, is hurting economic activities in Karachi and causing industrial units to relocate from Karachi to different cities in Punjab.

CEO FITE Babar Khan suggested that the KDA should appoint a focal person to address the issues of industrialists. He added that a one-window mechanism should be set up at the KDA for immediate resolutions of issues