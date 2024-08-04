King Charles makes new plans for ‘stubborn’ Prince Andrew’s eviction

LONDON - King Charles, who is at odds with his brother Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge, is planning on a different scheme of things. The disgraced Duke of York has been at the brink of eviction since his ties with paedophile Jeffery Epstein came to light. Now, Charles is only hoping to run Andrew dry of money, which will naturally force him to vacate the Royal Lodge, per royal expert Christopher Andersen. “If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn’t have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on,” Andersen told Fox News Digital. “In the meantime, Frogmore will likely remain empty.” The monarch has persistently asked Andrew to leave his lavish 30-bedroom mansion and move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage. However, stubborn Andrew is adamant on sticking around and keeping his 75-year lease agreement. The royal author also added that Charles is more focussed on is health and is waiting for Andrew’s case to unravel itself. “Andrew isn’t going anywhere for the time being,” Andersen said. “It’s doubtful that King Charles – who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer - is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother.” Andersen continued, “It’s worth noting that the King had better luck evicting Andrew from Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of York has maintained his private apartment for decades.” In the meanwhile, Prince Harry has reportedly added to his dad King Charles’ worries with his latest demand and announcement. The Duke of Sussex, who believes the King has the “power” to intervene in his ongoing security row, has also given a new tension to the cancer-stricken monarch as he announced a trip to Colombia. Harry, who stepped down as a working royal when he left the UK and moved to the US with his wife Meghan in 2020, thinks the 75-year-old is allegedly denying him automatic police protection in the UK. A royal insider has claimed: “The King seems to be in tension because of Harry. “The monarch does not want Harry to take risk. It’s not in the King’s hand to provide the Duke with the police protection.” The source added: “The King is even concerned over Harry’s safety as both the UK and US Governments have issued travel alerts for Colombia amid the risk of terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.” Harry was stripped of his Metropolitan Police bodyguards after his decision to step down as senior working royals. The committee deciding on security for royalty, VIPs and senior public figures, known as Ravec, changed Prince Harry’s level of protection when his status changed. A source close to Harry said that the Duke places the blame for the “unbelievable situation” on his father, telling The Daily Beast: “If the king wanted, he could do this for his son.” Harry’s ally told the publication: “The threat is very real. He needs protection.” Slamming Harry’s latest announcement about trip to Colombia, a royal commentator said: “Harry and Meghan are fighting dangerous Britain”, but “ignoring kidnap and civil unrest warning in Columbia.”