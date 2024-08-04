Lahore Police allocated homes worth Rs782.5m to families of 50 martyrs

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to honor matric exam topper students of all education boards of the province with special awards and big cash prizes. Official sources told APP that on arrival in Lahore, the students will be presented with a guard of honor and brought to the venue of the ceremony with full protocol. Furthermore, a dinner will also be served at Shahi Qila in honor of the students. In this connection preparations have been started to motivate the matric toppers at the official level. A high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, in which officers from DC Office, Home Department, IG Office, Protocol and other departments participated. On this occasion, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that special awards and big cash prizes will be given to the topper students of all education boards. Rana Sikandar Hayat said that in order to encourage the students and their teachers, the teacher nominated by each student will also be honored with a special award. Topper students, teachers and parents from all over Punjab will stay in Lahore for 2 days and the ceremony will be organized on August 7 at a local hotel. The sources further said that a prestigious ceremony is being organized at the government level after 7 years. It is pertinent to mention here that the ceremony is being held on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.