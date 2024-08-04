Library Needed

The ‘Hub Public Library’ in the industrial city of Hub, Balochistan, has been in a dire state since summer began. Basic facilities like electricity and drinking water are unavailable. Without these essential amenities, students are unable to study in the library during the hot summer days. The library previously had a UPS and fans, but they were stolen. Students approached the Deputy Commissioner’s office to discuss the issue, but the response was that it was not her responsibility to provide electricity to the public library. It is requested that student organisations take steps to address this issue.

LIAQUAT KB,

Khuzdar.