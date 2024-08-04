Sunday, August 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Library Needed

August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The ‘Hub Public Library’ in the industrial city of Hub, Balochistan, has been in a dire state since summer began. Basic facilities like electricity and drinking water are unavailable. Without these essential amenities, students are unable to study in the library during the hot summer days. The library previously had a UPS and fans, but they were stolen. Students approached the Deputy Commissioner’s office to discuss the issue, but the response was that it was not her responsibility to provide electricity to the public library. It is requested that student organisations take steps to address this issue.

LIAQUAT KB,

Khuzdar.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722656227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024