LRCA EC decides to implement new PCB selection guidelines for U-19 teams

LAHORE - The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) held an executive committee meeting on Saturday under the chairmanship of its President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, with a focus on crucial decisions aimed at promoting cricket at the grassroots level and aligning with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) policies.

Khawaja Nadeem welcomed the attendees, including Sardar Naushad Ahmed, President of West Zone Cricket Association; Muhammad Ejaz Butt, President of North Zone Cricket Association; Bilal Muqeet, President of East Zone Cricket Association; and Abid Hussain, Manager of Cricket Operations LRCA. A key agenda item was the discussion of a PCB letter dated July 18, 2024, which outlined the selection guidelines for U-19 teams for regional academies and the National U-19 Tournaments (Three Day and One Day) for the 2024-25 season. The PCB has established a regional selection committee comprising the regional president as the head, the regional head coach as a member, and a PCB representative to oversee the selection process. The executive committee unanimously agreed to implement the PCB guidelines in their entirety to enhance cricket at the grassroots level.

The LRCA President instructed the zonal presidents to convene their Annual General Meetings (AGMs) to approve the annual accounts and audited reports as per PCB requirements without delay. The AGMs will also be a platform to inform clubs about the new PCB policies regarding player selection and fitness standards. The house agreed that all zones would hold their AGMs within two weeks, where the annual accounts and audit reports will be presented for approval, and PCB selection criteria will be discussed with the General Body of each Zonal Cricket Association. It was also decided that Khawaja Nadeem would attend each zone’s AGM as the chief guest to provide guidance on PCB’s new policies concerning domestic cricket. Furthermore, all players selected for the Senior Inter District Tournament (2024-25) will undergo periodic fitness assessments every three months to maintain high fitness standards, a decision unanimously approved by the house.

The LRCA chief also informed the committee that no additional U-19 players would be included in the Senior Inter District Teams, except for those already selected. In support of these initiatives, Sardar Naushad Ahmed announced that the Cricket Centre and Aligarh Cricket Ground would be available for net practice sessions for the Senior Inter District Camp, a gesture that was well received by the committee. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to the chair, acknowledging the leadership of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and the collective efforts of the LRCA executive committee in advancing the standards and governance of cricket in the region.