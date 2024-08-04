Marwat rejects notification of his expulsion from PTI

ISLAMABAD - The recent decision to cancel the basic party membership of firebrand politician and member of the National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat has exposed more fissures within the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as many of its leaders showing their ignorance about the development.

The confusion persisted for hours over the decision till Additional Secretary General PTI Firdous Shamim Naqvi himself clarified that the notification was genuine as Marwat was accused of damaging the image of the party and its narrative.

On Friday, a notification issued by Naqvi had gone viral on social media noting that PTI has decided to revoke the basic membership of Marwat for “gross violation and breach of discipline” due to his controversial public statements. The decision has been made with the approval of PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan, it added.

A four-member committee setup to inquire into the matter has concluded that “Marwat has no regard for the rules and discipline of the party and he considers himself above the party regulations,” it also said. Marwat was served a show-cause notice last month for violating the party discipline and making controversial statements.

Surprisingly, Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan in his response showed his ignorance about cancellation of party membership of Marwat, giving rise to speculations that the notification was perhaps fake.

Gohar said that he did not know who had issued instructions and who was taking decisions.

“It has been brought to my knowledge that the PTI founder has not issued such instructions,” he said, adding that he would meet Khan and discuss the situation with him.

Hours after this, Naqvi in an interview to a private TV channel said that he stood by his decision to revoke membership of Marwat, noting that the notification was genuine. He said that the same was issued after a formal approval of the Secretary General PTI and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan.

After having discussed the matter with the senior party leadership, I want to announce that the decision to cancel my party membership was neither brought into the notice of PTI’s Core Committee meeting held on Friday nor it discussed the matter, Marwat said in a statement. “Why the controversial order was issued in haste, creating suspicions,” he said, adding that he had discussed the issue with the PTI Chairman Gohar. “I reject this notification of dismissal, declaring it against the facts and procedures,” he said.

He further said that he would soon meet Jailed leader Khan and bring facts before the masses.