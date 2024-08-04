Sunday, August 04, 2024
Mayor warns LG representatives against negligence in solid waste disposal

August 04, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has directed all the local government representatives in the city to ensure that cleanliness exercises are carried out in the city on a regular basis.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the Mayor warned chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs), chairmen of Union Committees (UCs) and officials of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) that he would not tolerate negligence in that regard. The SSWMB’s Deputy Director Syed Zulfiqar Haider Shah briefed the mayor about the ongoing solid waste disposal works in the city being carried out by AltasPak contractor.

The chairmen of different TMCs briefed Shoro about the solid waste disposal issues in their respective jurisdictions.

