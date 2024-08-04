Meeting discusses police crackdown on power thieves, POs arrest

LAHORE - Additional IGP Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan chaired a video-link meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Saturday and discussed the ongoing crackdown on electricity thieves and arrest of the proclaimed offenders (POs). Officers from LESCO, FIA and police officers from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Nankana, and Kasur districts attended the meeting, along with DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran, and AIG Operations Punjab Zahid Nawaz Marwat. RPOs and DPOs from the Sheikhupura and Sahiwal regions participated in the meeting via video-link. All the participants agreed on making crackdown on anti-national elements more effective through mutual cooperation. Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan said that joint and strict actions would be taken against lawbreakers damaging national resources. He directed that the POs involved in electricity theft cases should be prioritised for legal apprehension. He ordered for improving the rate of challan submissions for electricity theft cases within a week. Shehzada Sultan instructed the district police teams to collaborate with LESCO officers to bring major defaulters to justice, enhance the case challaning rate, and adopt a strict strategy for recoveries from criminals involved in electricity theft. He emphasised that police and LESCO officers should ensure effective coordination and data sharing to rectify past records. He added that elements harming the national treasury do not deserve any leniency and that a follow-up report on the crackdown would be presented in the next meeting. The meeting also discussed various suggestions and initiatives regarding intensifying the crackdown with consultation from LESCO and FIA officers.