Sunday, August 04, 2024
Naqvi directs to complete Margalla Road expansion

INP
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Following the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, development work on the Margalla Road expansion project in Islamabad was resumed on Saturday after 17 years of deferral. 

The minister visited the Margalla Road project, inspected the asphalt work, checked the quality of the construction work and ordered the completion of the project by August 14. 

Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities concerned that the road should be opened to traffic before August 14.

The minister directed that a cycle track should also be constructed. He further said that Margalla Avenue will be linked to Murree Road.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed that the project was initiated in 2007 and was supposed to be completed in 2008. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon and the contractor were also present on the occasion.

