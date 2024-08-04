National police martyrs' day observed to honor fallen policemen

Today marks National Police Martyrs' Day, a solemn occasion dedicated to paying tribute to the brave policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The day is set aside to honor the services of the police force and to express solidarity with the families of those who have fallen while serving their nation.

Special ceremonies and functions are being held across the country to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices made by the police force in maintaining peace and security.

The observance aims to highlight the dedication and courage of the men and women in uniform and to ensure that their contributions are remembered and valued.