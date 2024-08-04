PM Shehbaz ensures safety of Chinese working in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that China is Pakistan’s iron brother.

While talking to a delegation of senior journalists who visited China on the invitation of China Public Diplomacy Association.

The delegation apprised the prime minister regarding the success of China visit.

The seven-member delegation included Salman Ghani, Amir Mir, Sheraz Hasnat, Khizar Gondal, Khalid Hasnain, Azam Malik and Matiur Rehman.

“We achieved several targets during my recent visit to China,” said the prime minister.

He said that a large number of Chinese companies will invest in Pakistan soon.

According to prime minister, there will be no compromise on the security of Chinese working in Pakistan.

“It is our responsibility to provide security to the people of China and all institutions are on same page in this regard,” said the PM.