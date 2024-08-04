No significant outcome emerged in contacts with establishment: Gandapur

I will hold talks while staying within the Constitution: Imran.

RAWALPINDI - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also confirmed ongoing communication with the establishment, stating that no significant outcomes have emerged from these interactions.

Gandapur made these remarks following a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Gandapur said, “The government urges us to negotiate, but we assert that you are not even the government, so what should we negotiate with you?”

He explained that, as chief minister, he holds an official position that necessitates contact with the establishment but admitted that these discussions had yet to yield any substantial progress.

“When we engage with them, we will not forget our martyrs. We will acknowledge our mistakes and expect them to do the same,” he added.

Gandapur said PTI’s founder remains steadfast in his ideology, declaring, “An ideology cannot be imprisoned. The nation stands for upholding the Constitution and maintaining dignity.”

He noted that the PTI founder is concerned about the country’s economy and remains open to dialogue, having formed a committee for this purpose.

“The chairman always advocated for negotiations for the country’s sake,” Gandapur said. Referring to past events, Gandapur stated, “The PTI founder warned of an attack on him, and it happened. There will be conspiracies to dismantle the party. If the mistake is yours, don’t expect me to apologise. Come, sit, and discuss—if you can prove my mistake, I’ll apologise proportionately.”

He highlighted perceived injustices against the party, mentioning, “Andleeb Abbas left the party and faced no imprisonment”.

“Murad Raas was involved in 1,800 calls, leading to a campaign against him, yet he continues to appear on television.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his willingness to hold talks, emphasising that any discussions must adhere to constitutional provisions. “I will hold talks while staying within the Constitution,” the former prime minister said while talking to reporters at Adiala Jail.

Earlier, Imran Khan also stated that he was ready to negotiate with the military, for which he has called on the institution to nominate a representative for discussions. “We are ready to hold talks with the military. The army should nominate their representative [for negotiations],” he said during a recent case hearing at the Adiala facility.

Iran has repeatedly expressed his preference to engage with the military rather than the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government. This stance has provoked a strong response from the government, which has accused Khan of attempting to “politicise” the military while also extending an offer for PTI to come to the negotiation table.

On the subject of negotiations, Khan reiterated PTI’s long-standing demand for their allegedly stolen mandate to be returned. He questioned how talks could proceed with the incumbent government, suggesting it would collapse if electoral results of even four constituencies were scrutinized. Khan clarified that he had tasked Achakzai with negotiating with political parties instead. “Achakzai will only [hold] talk with political parties,” he said.

When questioned about taking a U-turn on his earlier statement involving Achakzai in talks with the military, Khan took a jibe at the PML-N for abandoning its “vote ko izzat do” (respect the vote) narrative.

“The biggest U-turn taken by a person is the one who demanded respect for the vote but instead, himself gave respect to the ‘boot’,” he remarked.

Regarding the termination of Sher Afzal Marwat’s party membership, Khan initially refrained from commenting. When pressed, he said he would discuss the issue at another time.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is prepared to issue an apology regarding the events of May 9, provided that the accusations against them are substantiated.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi following a visit to Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Gandapur emphasized that an apology from PTI can only occur if the fault is demonstrated to be theirs.

“ The fault should be proven before any apology is made,” Gandapur asserted. He criticized the approach of using coercive measures for negotiations, stating that discussions should be conducted without such pressures.

Gandapur highlighted the ongoing concerns of PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, about the current state of the country. He reiterated Khan’s belief that their electoral mandate had been undermined.

“We were wronged, and our women are still incarcerated,” Gandapur added.

KP CM expressed dissatisfaction with the present government’s refusal to comply with court orders, which he claimed demonstrates a lack of respect for the judiciary.

He indicated that PTI’s upcoming meeting in Swabi will address these issues and reaffirm their commitment to constitutional principles and true freedom.

“On May 9, a deliberate conspiracy against us was orchestrated,” Gandapur alleged. He called for accountability from all parties involved, stating that anyone at fault should be prepared to accept responsibility.

Gandapur also mentioned the plight of Yasmin Rashid, who remains in jail despite her health concerns, and noted that those who left the party were not subject to similar scrutiny.

Concluding his remarks, Gandapur urged the nation to critically assess the situation and determine where the true fault lies. He reaffirmed PTI’s readiness to rally support for their cause, emphasizing their continued commitment to their principles and people.