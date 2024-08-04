Notices issued to 12 hospitals, clinics, labs over law violation

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Department has issued notices to 12 hospitals, laboratories and clinics on the charge of violating environment protection rules and regulations. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Saturday that environment teams during inspections found that Rehman Hospital Jinnah Colony, Rehman Hospital Chak No.66-JB Dhandra Jhang Road, Yasin Memorial Clinics Jinnah Colony, al-Shifa Medicare Harcharn Pura, Biozone Health Care Laboratory new Civil Lines, Zeenat Lab Satiana Road, Khidmat Lab Satiana Road, Care Medical Complex Fish Farm Satiana Road, Faisalabad Punjab Lab Saleemi Chowk, Lahore Medical Lab Satiana Road, Punjab Lab Clinical Hormones Saleemi Chowk and Biotech Medical Labo Saleemi Chowk were involved in violating hospital waste management rules and polluting the environment.

Therefore, hearing notices were issued to the management of these hospitals, labs and clinics while further action was under progress, he added.