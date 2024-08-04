OIC accepts request from Palestine, Iran for an urgent meeting on 7th August

ISLAMABAD - Organisation of islamic Oooperation (OIC) has accepted the request from Palestine and Iran for an urgent meeting of the executive Committee of OIC at the level of foreign ministers on 7th August 2024 at Jeddah.

According to the agenda of the meeting exclusively available with The Nation, emergency meeting of executive Committee of OIC at the level of foreign ministers is going to discuss the the continued crimes by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians and its aggression against the sovereignty of islamic Republic of Iran by Israel. The executive committee meeting would be opened by the chair and secretary general of OIC. Later the sessions would be closed door which would be addressed by members including Palestine, Iran and other members including Pakistan. The agenda says it would adopt the joint communique at the end of the meeting.

Pakistan, Iran FM speak

Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagehri Kani called Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on phone and shared the Iranian nation and its leadership’s deep anguish on the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on the occasion of the inauguration of the President of Iran. “The Deputy Prime Minister conveyed that the people of Pakistan shared these sentiments. He shared that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had condemned the developments in Gaza and the atrocious assassination of Ismail Haniyeh Shaheed in the strongest possible terms,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.