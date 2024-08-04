Ombudsman Office Bahawalpur disposes of complaints

BAHAWALPUR - Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s regional office in Bahawlapur has disposed of dozens of complaints against the federal departments and provided releif to the applicants. According to a press release issued here, Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s regional office in Bahawalpur, Dr. Muhammad Zahid had conducted investigation into applications submitted to his office against the federal departments including Wapda, Sui Gas, Passport Office, Pakistan Railways and others. “Relief was provided to applicants after conducting hearing into the applications,” the press release said, adding that applications were filed against the federal departments including MEPCO, Sui Gas, FBR, Passport Office, Pakistan Railways and others,” it said, adding that MEPCO was directed to correct the electricity bills besides changing electricity meters of 10 applicants who submitted their applications in this regard.