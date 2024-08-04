Sunday, August 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ombudsman Office Bahawalpur disposes of complaints

Agencies
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s regional office in Bahawlapur has disposed of dozens of complaints against the federal departments and provided releif to the applicants. According to a press release issued here, Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s regional office in Bahawalpur, Dr. Muhammad Zahid had conducted investigation into applications submitted to his office against the federal departments including Wapda, Sui Gas, Passport Office, Pakistan Railways and others. “Relief was provided to applicants after conducting hearing into the applications,” the press release said, adding that applications were filed against the federal departments including MEPCO, Sui Gas, FBR, Passport Office, Pakistan Railways and others,” it said, adding that MEPCO was directed to correct the electricity bills besides changing electricity meters of 10 applicants who submitted their applications in this regard.

Waqar Mehdi rejects JI allegation regarding rain situation in city

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722656227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024