Sunday, August 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan to continue raising voice for Kashmir at all forums: Tarar

Says Pakistan will continue to support people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination

Pakistan to continue raising voice for Kashmir at all forums: Tarar
Agencies
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that considering its national duty, Pakistan has always raised its voice for Kashmiris right to self-determination at every international forum and continue to raise its voice till realisation of the Kashmiris goal of freedom.

He was addressing a webinar organized by Pakistan Embassy in Berlin, Germany on the occasion of Youm-e Istehsal of Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “We promise our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will carry their voice in every forum until the international community takes action on this issue,” the minister assured.  The people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been making unprecedented sacrifices against the illegal  rule of India, he remarked.  Pakistan will continue to support the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination, he added.   “On August 5, 2019, India started unilateral actions in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the objective behind these operations was to disempower the Kashmiri people, deprive them of their right to self-determination and expel them from their own land,  Attaullah Tarar said.

Sindh govt to provide solar panels to 200,000 households

“India  has been trying to bring demographic changes in the occupied Kashmir population to damage the Kashmiris struggle for the right of self-determination”, he stated. He said Indian government was trying to convince the world that Jammu and Kashmir was an undisputed part of its territory which was not true.  He recalled that  it was New Delhi itself  which took the issue of Jammu and Kashmir to the United Nations Security Council and its  disputed status was recognized at the global level after UN adopted many resolutions on the long standing dispute. The minister maintained that India’s brutal and illegal occupation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not only a violation of international laws, but also a mockery of internationally recognized principles of human rights. The government of Pakistan had passed a unanimous resolution in the Parliament in support of the Kashmiri people, in which it had expressed its concern over the extremist intentions of the Hindutva government of India.

Hezbollah launches 'dozens of rockets at Israel'

It was  responsibility of the international community to put pressure on India to end  gross violations of human rights and the unilateral and illegal occupation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.  Pakistani Ambassador to Berlin Saqlain Syeda, Lord Qurban Hussain, Honorary President of Prussian Society Berlin  Volker Tschapke, prominent Kashmiri leaders Shamim Shawl,  Mushaal Mullick, Altaf Hussain Wani and Ali Raza Syed also addressed the webinar.  They shed light on the serious situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024