Partly cloudy but hot and humid conditions in Lahore

LAHORE - Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in Lahore on Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials warned that torrential rains may create flash flooding in nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Bannu, Kurrum, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Hill torrents of D.G Khan and Kashmir. While, in Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Harnai, Awaran, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel and Jaffarabad while heavy downpour could cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 3 to 4. They warned that landslides may cause road closure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Met officials said strong monsoon currents were continuously penetrating from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in most central/southern parts of the country and likely to enter in upper parts from Saturday night while a westerly wave was also likely to affect northern parts of the country. They forecast more rain-windstorm/thundershower in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Potohar Region, Kashmir, Sindh, northeastern/ southern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy falls were likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/ northeast Punjab, Potohar Region, northeastern/ southern Balochistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded in several cities across the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokundi where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 35.0°C and minimum was 27.5°C.