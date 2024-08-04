George Eastman changed human history and revolutionised photography with his invention of the Kodak camera in 1888. Unlike its predecessors, the Kodak was portable, easy to use, and affordable, employing roll film instead of cumbersome glass plates. This democratised photography, making it accessible to the masses and marking the birth of snapshot photography. Eastman’s innovation paved the way for modern photography, influencing visual culture, journalism, and personal expression. Today, the ubiquity of smartphone cameras echoes Eastman’s vision of making photography accessible to all. His invention continues to shape how we capture and share moments, highlighting the enduring impact of his greatest work.