PFA launches ‘Milk Testing’ campaign

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a special campaign on ‘Milk Testing’ across Punjab to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration mafia. In this connection, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid assigned the task to the operational team to make the campaign successful. He said that sampling of milk shops, dairy units, milk suppliers, and milk vehicles will be conducted in all districts of Punjab without any discrimination. He said that the Additional Director General (Operations), all Directors (Operations), and Additional Directors (Operations) will join milk checking teams early in the morning once a week. Additionally, Deputy Directors (Operations) will join milk checking teams early in the morning twice a week, he added. Furthermore, he said that each district will cover one selected Tehsil per week and utilize all resources to inspect milk shops and vehicles in that specific Tehsil. Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the PFA Lahore operations teams will collect 300 milk samples, other divisional headquarters will collect 150 milk samples, and all other districts will collect 100 samples from different shops to perform on-spot testing through the Lactoscan machine and where suspicious results observed, send specific samples to PFA lab for further analysis. The director general emphasized that complete traceability will be ensured from where the milk shop and the supplier get the milk. He said that all districts will prepare monthly report and send to higher-ups while, strict legal action will be taken against habitual criminals in the light of report. Moreover, vigilance teams will closely monitor dairy farms and milk collection centers to ensure the supply of fresh and adulteration-free milk across Punjab. All necessary steps are being taken to prevent the consumption of adulterated milk because milk is our staple food, and adulteration will not be tolerated under any circumstances, PFA DG said.