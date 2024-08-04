Sunday, August 04, 2024
PFA team waste 1000 liters substandard milk during snap checking

Agencies
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted around 1000 liters of adulterated milk during snap checking at Head Muhammad Wala in Muzaffargarh on Saturday. At a temporary food inspection picket, the PFA team spotted a milk tanker approaching and stopped it. Upon analysis on the spot, officials found water mixed in the milk that was lacking in natural nutrients. The adulterated milk was wasted on the spot, Director General (DG) PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said in a statement. The milk was meant to be supplied to Khan village, a housing society in Multan city.  DG PFA said that teams were checking milk quality on a daily basis to ensure supply of quality food to people.

Agencies

