PIAF wants review of contracts with IPPs to reduce energy cost

LAHORE - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF Anjum Nisar Group) has stressed the need for reviewing power purchase agreements, recommending forensic audit of the Independent Power Producers with a view to restore the viability of country’s energy sector. In a meeting, which was attended by the representatives of all major sectors of trade and industry in the provincial capital, posed their full confidence in the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar and his group of PIAF, as the Front has been splitting into two groups.

PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar along with its chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that instead of excessive borrowing, including the recent IMF $7 billion financing, the Ease of Doing Business is vital to put the country’s economy back on track.