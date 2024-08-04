Sunday, August 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP South Punjab demands govt to withdraw new power tariff rates

Agencies
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)  South Punjab demanded the govt to reverse the increase in electricity tariff rates to ease masses and extend them relief.  In a joint statement issued here Saturday, President PPP South Punjab and former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, Chief Coordinator South Punjab Abdul Qadir Shaheen and Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam and Media Coordinator Muhammad Salim Mughal urged the government  to withdraw the increased in electricity tariff immediately, because the extraordinary increase in the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products will add to inflation. The party leaders said that while electricity and petroleum products were low internationally, it was beyond understanding to increase them in the country.  The prices of flour, ghee, sugar and vegetables have skyrocketed, along with the increase in the per unit price of electricity and gas.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722656227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024