PPP South Punjab demands govt to withdraw new power tariff rates

MULTAN - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab demanded the govt to reverse the increase in electricity tariff rates to ease masses and extend them relief. In a joint statement issued here Saturday, President PPP South Punjab and former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, Chief Coordinator South Punjab Abdul Qadir Shaheen and Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam and Media Coordinator Muhammad Salim Mughal urged the government to withdraw the increased in electricity tariff immediately, because the extraordinary increase in the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products will add to inflation. The party leaders said that while electricity and petroleum products were low internationally, it was beyond understanding to increase them in the country. The prices of flour, ghee, sugar and vegetables have skyrocketed, along with the increase in the per unit price of electricity and gas.